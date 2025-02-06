Ekspress Grupp, owner of Delfi, seeks to sell Lrytas – media

Satyre was established in Lithuania in November 2022. Subsequently, Satyre was merged into Lrytas, and Ekspress Grupp became the direct shareholder of the company.

Back in December 2022, Satyre, a subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, signed an agreement with the publisher of the largest Lithuanian newspaper UAB Lietuvos rytas to acquire 100% shares of UAB Lrytas, a subsidiary that publishes the online news portal lrytas.lt. Founded in 2006, lrytas.lt is a Lithuanian news portal that delivers news in Lithuanian and English languages.

The value of the potential deal has not been disclosed, it could reach EUR 6 million, the business news website said.

The media group is in search for a buyer of Lrytas ahead of a court verdict on its purchase of Lrytas.

In December 2023, Lithuania’s competition authority imposed a EUR 140,000 fine on Estonia’s Express Grupp media group for violating competition rules when purchasing Lithuania-based Lrytas company.

The Competition Council said that Ekspress Grupp was under obligation to obtain its permission for the acquisition of Lrytas prior to the implementation of the transaction but failed to do so.

The media group was ordered to bring the infringement to an end or to restore the situation or remedy the consequences of the infringement within two months at the latest. Ekspress Grupp appealed against this decision.