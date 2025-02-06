Ekspress Grupp, owner of Delfi, seeks to sell Lrytas – media

The media group is in search for a buyer of Lrytas ahead of a court verdict on its purchase of Lrytas.
The value of the potential deal has not been disclosed, it could reach EUR 6 million, the business news website said.
Back in December 2022, Satyre, a subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, signed an agreement with the publisher of the largest Lithuanian newspaper UAB Lietuvos rytas to acquire 100% shares of UAB Lrytas, a subsidiary that publishes the online news portal lrytas.lt. Founded in 2006, lrytas.lt is a Lithuanian news portal that delivers news in Lithuanian and English languages.
Satyre was established in Lithuania in November 2022. Subsequently, Satyre was merged into Lrytas, and Ekspress Grupp became the direct shareholder of the company.
In December 2023, Lithuania’s competition authority imposed a EUR 140,000 fine on Estonia’s Express Grupp media group for violating competition rules when purchasing Lithuania-based Lrytas company.
The Competition Council said that Ekspress Grupp was under obligation to obtain its permission for the acquisition of Lrytas prior to the implementation of the transaction but failed to do so.
The media group was ordered to bring the infringement to an end or to restore the situation or remedy the consequences of the infringement within two months at the latest. Ekspress Grupp appealed against this decision.
Verslo žinios cited sources saying that the final decision may not be in favour of the Estonian company, which is likely to be obliged to sell the lrytas.lt news website within a set period. Several sources confirmed to the business news website that the owner of Delfi is trying to sell lrytas.
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.