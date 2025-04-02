Economy Ministry launches ’Investment Highway’

The main change is that it is proposed to extend the exemptions and facilitations that currently apply to the defence industry to all major projects, without exception, and in urbanised areas. This would allow a fast-track model for special projects in terms of spatial planning and the start of construction without the need for a permit, with an obligation to obtain one before construction is completed. In practice, this would speed up the procedures required to start construction by up to 10 times, reducing a process that can currently take up to 3 years to less than 3 months.