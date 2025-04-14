Economy Min says EUR 2.5bn of European funds to be injected into Lithuanian economy this year

In total, almost EUR 6 billion of EU funds are planned to be allocated under the 2021–2027 IP project implementation plans, and from 2021 to the present, calls for proposals for EUR 4.8 billion (80 %) of EU funds allocated within the framework of this programme have been announced, contracts for EUR 3 billion (50 %) have been signed, and EUR 810 million (14 %) has been disbursed.

According to the IP project implementation plans, during the first quarter of this year, calls for proposals for EUR 293 million were announced, contracts for EUR 417 million were signed, and EUR 90 million was disbursed – i.e. 8 % of all funds planned for 2025.

A total of EUR 1.060 billion is planned to be disbursed under the 2021–2027 Investment Programme (IP) and EUR 1.445 billion under the plan "New Generation Lithuania" (NGL).

According to the plan “New Generation Lithuania” (NGL), funds are disbursed to Lithuania by the European Commission (EC) not for project costs incurred, but for the milestones committed to be achieved. The plan consists of a total of 218 milestones covering two main areas: implementation of reforms and investment projects. The majority of reforms (85%) were completed last year.

In the first quarter of 2025, NGL calls for EUR 7 million were announced, contracts for EUR 28 million were signed, and EUR 99 million were disbursed (7% of all funds planned for this year).