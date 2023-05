“There may be a crisis but we should remember what the definition of a crisis is. It is an unexpected situation that is hard to manage, a situation with a no easy way out. There was the [COVID-19] pandemic, a global financial crisis, which were hard to predict. What we see so far is Lithuania’s economy cooling down. Some sectors are experiencing more serious challenges, but this is not a widespread phenomenon that should be worrying for many,” Mačiulis told the radio station Žinių radijas.