“The picture is odd, on the one hand, we see the overall [GDP] indicator declining, which is dragged down by industry. Yet the majority of all other sectors are still doing rather well and are starting to look at the future: for interest rates to decrease in half a year, the energy crisis seems to have been overcome, the situation in Ukraine is not very bad (&). They are entering summer in a rather good mood,” Mauricas told the radio station Žinių radijas Monday.