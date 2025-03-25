EBIT Executives’ Conference in Vilnius: what makes it unique, which speakers are coming, and what topics will be covered

As a content director, my goal is to create a program that not only enriches participants with knowledge but also encourages them to rethink their perspectives on leadership and life in general. EBIT is not just about expert insights but also about gaining inspiration and finding one’s own answers to important questions."

Maintaining High Standards for Speakers and Content

The EBIT Executive Conference is known for its exceptional speakers who are professionals in their fields, though attracting them is not always easy. Former conference head and co-founder D. Baltrušaitis shared how they achieved such high standards:

"We focused intensely on content: what would be said, whether it was truly unique, whether it offered a new perspective on doubt, or if it was just a repetition of past statements. I felt personally responsible for every speaker. I always told them: when you step on stage, be the best. If you’re not the best, maybe you shouldn’t be on stage at all. When you tell everyone this, the standard naturally rises."