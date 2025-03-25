EBIT Executives’ Conference in Vilnius: what makes it unique, which speakers are coming, and what topics will be covered

Here, Questions Matter More Than Answers
At the end of last year, "Delfi" announced that it had acquired EBIT, the largest executive conference in Lithuania, and became its organizer. Discussing the importance of the conference, "Delfi" Conference Business Head S. Meškauskaitė-Stepšienė and Conference Program Head G. Riaubienė emphasized that the EBIT Executive Conference is a place for profound discussions on business, leadership, economics, politics, philosophy, and other crucial topics.
"It’s not just an opportunity to escape daily routines but also a chance to engage in high-level discussions, broaden one’s worldview, and connect with colleagues from different fields," said G. Riaubienė.
Another important aspect of this event, as S. Meškauskaitė-Stepšienė highlighted, is that participants come not to seek answers but to ask questions.
D. Baltrušaitis, who co-founded EBIT with colleague Artūras Laucius, said the conference has always been an invitation for executives to step out of their routine and view themselves and their businesses from different perspectives. "As a [business – ed. note] psychologist, I always said this conference is an invitation for self-reflection, which is essential but often forgotten in life, almost like an invitation to pause," said the former conference head.
Another principle that was always upheld, according to D. Baltrušaitis, was ensuring that there were more questions than answers at the conference.
"When speakers are invited to conferences, they are usually asked to share tips and tricks. To me, that’s far from self-reflection. So I always told the speakers: if after your presentation, everything becomes clear to the audience, you did something very wrong. Your talk should provoke many questions for the listener. That’s what makes a good presentation. This is my belief.
I fundamentally believe in social constructivism, and I think this is what helps us grow. This was a place for reflecting and questioning oneself, one’s company, and one’s environment. In the end, a multitude of questions leads to a certain clarity. That was our vision. It would be interesting to ask attendees if they felt even a part of it. I suspect they did.
I have often quoted Voltaire’s words: ’Doubt is uncomfortable, but certainty is absurd.’ This conference has always been an invitation to doubt," shared D. Baltrušaitis.
Key Topics of This Year’s Conference
When asked about the key topics of this year’s conference and why they were chosen, "Delfi" Conference Business Head S. Meškauskaitė-Stepšienė highlighted several:
"Recent geopolitical events remind us of the importance of valuing what we have – freedom and community. Naturally, one of the conference’s thematic directions will be citizenship and responsibility to oneself, family, and the state.
We will also discuss leadership, economics, and business management – everyday yet crucial topics that we aim to present from new perspectives so that participants don’t feel like they are at a routine managerial meeting.
Additionally, we want to introduce participants to topics beyond business and leadership, sharing stories from well-known and fascinating figures in art, science, and sports that encourage us to pause and look at broader horizons."
Distinguished International Speakers
Speaking about EBIT’s uniqueness, "Delfi" Conference Program Head G. Riaubienė said it lies in its participants: "Every year, they become more open and engaged. This raises the bar for our content, as we must surprise and intrigue once again."
According to the organizer, this year’s conference will be exceptional due to the outstanding international speakers joining the event:
"Manfred Kets de Vries, a professor of leadership and recipient of the ’Lifetime Achievement Award,’ one of the six ’fathers’ of modern leadership, will explore the dark side of leadership through a psychological lens. Organizational behavior expert Amy Gallo, who studies interpersonal relationships and difficult conversations, will reveal why conflict is essential for organizations.
Professor Hal Gregersen will share his innovative approach to leadership and the power of questions, as explored in his book ’Questions Are the Answers’. Erin Meyer, one of the world’s most influential management thinkers, will delve into the controversial ideas behind Netflix’s organization that have yielded remarkable business results. She discusses this in her book ’No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention’.
Historian Johan Norberg will offer a broader perspective on capitalism, while Irish economist David McWilliams will discuss the nature of money and how it shapes our relationships, values, and worldview."
Asked about the criteria for selecting speakers, G. Riaubienė stated that the goal is not just to provide practical advice or popular topics: "Our priority is that the presentations provoke new thoughts and make people reflect.
As a content director, my goal is to create a program that not only enriches participants with knowledge but also encourages them to rethink their perspectives on leadership and life in general. EBIT is not just about expert insights but also about gaining inspiration and finding one’s own answers to important questions."
Maintaining High Standards for Speakers and Content
The EBIT Executive Conference is known for its exceptional speakers who are professionals in their fields, though attracting them is not always easy. Former conference head and co-founder D. Baltrušaitis shared how they achieved such high standards:
"We focused intensely on content: what would be said, whether it was truly unique, whether it offered a new perspective on doubt, or if it was just a repetition of past statements. I felt personally responsible for every speaker. I always told them: when you step on stage, be the best. If you’re not the best, maybe you shouldn’t be on stage at all. When you tell everyone this, the standard naturally rises."
According to him, in order to hear certain speakers at the conference, it was not always enough just to invite them; the situations varied: "Some invited guests gladly agreed to come, while with others, it took two or three years to establish contact and maintain a relationship before persuading them to attend."
D. Baltrušaitis said that now, with communication being so easy, it doesn’t matter to speakers where they go, and it’s better to choose the place where they are paid a higher honorarium. D. Baltrušaitis was candid – he couldn’t offer the same amount of money that speakers received in other countries, so in order to invite them, he had to use all his skills.
The former conference organizer shared one situation where an accidental personal encounter helped bring a famous speaker to Lithuania:
"One of those amusing situations that happened was meeting one of the founders of the ’Siri’ app, Adam Cheyer. The story goes like this: I was at a conference in Austria, and after dinner, we went back to the hotel and sat down in the lobby. There was a piano, and since I play the piano, I sat down to play a bit. A guy came up and asked if he could sing. I said, ’Sure, go ahead.’ The next morning, I found out that the guy was Adam Cheyer.
He came to our conference, gave an excellent presentation, sharing the whole story of how ’Siri’ was created, how it was bought by Steve Jobs for astronomical sums, and what the ’Overnight Success’ was that they had been working toward for 18 years. His honorarium is a five-figure amount, but he spoke for us free of charge, we only covered his travel expenses."
Preserving Intellectual Depth
Asked whether EBIT will undergo changes now that "Delfi" is organizing it, Conference Business Head S. Meškauskaitė-Stepšienė emphasized that "Delfi," as a media outlet, aims to spread relevant content and help people understand it, while also focusing on shaping Lithuania’s future:
"Thus, the mission of creating opportunities for leaders to meet, ask questions, and make the right decisions remains the goal of both "Delfi" and the EBIT conference. It’s not a question of whether the conference will change. "Delfi" will bring more ’power’: deeper discussions, new faces on stage, unexpected topics, and additional content relevant to the EBIT community."
Head of the Conference Program, G. Riaubienė, added that the acquisition by "Delfi" has undoubtedly brought additional resources, but the conference will maintain its goal – to foster deep intellectual discussion.
EBIT is where leaders from various industries meet, share insights, and gain knowledge from world-class experts. Deep discussions on leadership, business management, economics, politics, philosophy, security, and other critical topics take place here. Key conference partners: SEB Bank, "Lietuvos draudimas," law firm "TGS Baltic." The conference will be held on June 5–6 at "Vilnius Grand Resort," organized by "Delfi." Register and meet the speakers HERE. EBIT is not just about content but also about networking, building connections, and fostering community.