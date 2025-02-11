Dozens of cheating cases identified in driving exams last year

The company carried out a probe and identified 28 cases when individuals passed driving theory tests with the help of interpreters.
In addition, striving to tackle corruption, Regitra introduced new measures against concealed equipment used to cheat during exams.
From 2021 to 2024, there were 46 cases when individuals tried to pass driving theory tests by using prohibited audio and video transmission equipment. As a result, since February 2024 all exam takers are checked with a metal detector in premises where exams are taken. They must leave all unnecessary items in a locker. In case a would-be driver is caught cheating, the test is annulled and may be retaken a year later.
The measure proved successful as in 2024 no cases of the use of prohibited equipment in exams were recorded.
Other successful preventative measures include personal identification of individuals registering for exams, constant cooperation with the police and the Special Investigation Service (STT), and a twofold increase of exam invigilators.