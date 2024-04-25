Deistra CEO: "Our sales on Pigu.lt have almost tripled"

Today, the company's biggest sales are still in Lithuania, where around 45% of the company's products are purchased. In Latvia, Deistra's sales are 24%, in Estonia 21% and in Finland 10%.

"After expanding our product range, we had a goal to expand and reach even more customers in different countries. Thus, the Pigu.lt Marketplace was the perfect choice for expansion," says D. Stravinskas.

He says that the company, which was selling summer hats on its website until 2022, joined Pigu.lt because of the huge amount of visitors traffic generated by this e-commerce platform.

"By not postponing our future expansion into Estonia, Latvia and Finland, we have secured an even greater flow of customers here, which has generated sales growth," says Deividas Stravinskas, CEO of company Deistra.

He points out that the most popular products vary from country to country. In the Baltic countries – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – they are similar, but in Finland, shoppers prefer different products.

"It is true that we are constantly monitoring how products in our other categories are catching up with the most successful products in terms of sales," says Mr. Stravinskas.

The CEO points out that the company's most popular products currently belong to the clothing accessories category. These include men's wallets, men's and women's handbags, backpacks and belts.

"Having started on the Pigu.lt e-commerce platform with the sale of clothing accessories, Deistra now offers as many as 100 different categories of products to customers of the Marketplace. The company's assortment today includes almost 3,000 active products – it is approximately 5 times more than at the time of launch.

"In Finland, the most popular products are not only clothing accessories but also bathroom accessories and travel goods. We notice that Finns are more likely to choose more expensive products than customers in other countries," says Deividas.

According to him, the company's expansion into other countries has been influenced not only by a higher flow of customers but also by curiosity. "We wanted to test the range, to find out about buying habits in different countries. The most surprising thing was the average basket of Finnish customers, which is much bigger than in other countries. Here, shoppers are really more demanding when it comes to the quality of goods", says D. Stravinskas.

Focus on the quality