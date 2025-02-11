Defence industry company Frankenburg Technologies expands to Lithuania

Speaking to the public radio LRT, Žemaitis stressed that currently physical destruction of drones it the primary and most effective way of their elimination. According to him, Frankenburg is creating the most innovative and effective way to tackle the new but major problem posed by cheap but devastating Russian and Iranian drones.

The company aims to mass-produce affordable small missiles, which represent a cheaper alternative to conventional missiles for fighting drones. At the same time, it is sought to use local workforce, local competences and opportunities to develop the defence industry.