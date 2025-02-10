Dainius Liulys rejoins as Chief Executive Officer of PHH Group and Pigu.lt

"This enterprise has been a cornerstone of my professional journey since its inception. I have dedicated substantial effort and strategic vision towards its growth, and I am resolute in my belief that PHH Group holds an immense potential for further consolidation and market leadership. My confidence is not singular – our shareholders share this conviction, as evidenced by their unwavering commitment and substantial financial investment in our transformative initiatives. With the collective expertise and dedication of our team, I am certain that we will chart a course toward success," concluded Mr Liulys.