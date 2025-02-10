Dainius Liulys rejoins as Chief Executive Officer of PHH Group and Pigu.lt

"The competitive landscape of the e-commerce sector is intensifying at an unprecedented pace. Dainius’ profound industry experience, strategic foresight, and intrinsic familiarity with the regional market dynamics position him as uniquely qualified to drive the company’s continued success. In light of these considerations, together with fellow investors, including EBRD and MCI, we have extended an invitation for Dainius to return and spearhead PHH Group’s next phase of development," stated Matthew Strassberg, Partner at MidEuropa and Chairman of the PHH Group Board.
Dainius Liulys emphasized that his return is focused on steering PHH Group towards a future of sustainable and strategic expansion.
"My objective is to harness the substantial, untapped potential embedded within the company and cultivate long-term value. Achieving this necessitates a comprehensive understanding of both the intricacies of e-commerce and the distinct market dynamics of the Baltic region. My primary focus will be to improve the overall customer experience through a refined product assortment, competitive pricing structures, and seamless convenience. I have full confidence in the team’s capabilities to execute this vision and to navigate this pivotal phase of corporate development," stated Liulys.
According to Mr Liulys, his strategy for PHH Group will center on the three fundamental pillars underpinning a prosperous e-commerce potential: a broad and strategically curated product portfolio, competitive prices through cost leadership and motivated Marketplace sellers, and expedited logistical execution.
"Strengthening our service quality at this juncture will serve as a catalyst for scalable product diversification in the future. At the core of our strategy lies an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. This principle extends to all our stakeholders, including suppliers, Marketplace sellers, employees, and shareholders. Our ability to generate sustainable value hinges on maintaining this strategic focus," he asserted.
During the past three years, while engaged in other professional endeavors, including serving as CEO of Zalgiris Group, Mr Liulys has maintained a connection to PHH Group – not only as a founding visionary of Pigu.lt but also as a committed shareholder.
"This enterprise has been a cornerstone of my professional journey since its inception. I have dedicated substantial effort and strategic vision towards its growth, and I am resolute in my belief that PHH Group holds an immense potential for further consolidation and market leadership. My confidence is not singular – our shareholders share this conviction, as evidenced by their unwavering commitment and substantial financial investment in our transformative initiatives. With the collective expertise and dedication of our team, I am certain that we will chart a course toward success," concluded Mr Liulys.
Pigu.lt is owned by PHH Group, the largest e-commerce company in the Baltics. It was formed after the merger of Pigu Group with the Finnish e-commerce player, Hobby Hall. PHH Group operates marketplaces in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group’s Marketplace ecosystem hosts more than 4,000 merchants serving 1 million active online customers.