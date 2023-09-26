Customers remain the focus of Pigu.lt. Marketplace is celebrating four years of operations

In the near future, he says, PHH Group will bring even more selection and better prices, faster deliveries to the Baltic and Finnish customers. “We will achieve this by further expanding the Marketplace - opening up the market to thousands more of local and regional sellers who, competing with each other, will offer millions more of different products at the best prices, providing the best service and shopping experience. Also we will continue to improve the functionalities of the Marketplace, enhance existing services and develop new ones in order to bring maximum value to our marketplace sellers", - says J. Stefanski.