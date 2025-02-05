Criminal customs seize 18 trucks and semi-trailers, detain four suspects over sanction violations

The cars remained registered in Lithuania, but they were also registered in Russia or Belarus as new vehicles.

"A total of 30 vehicles are suspected to have ended up in Russia and Belarus – trucks and semi-trailers, as well as luxury cars – the 2024 BMW X3, X5, X6 and X7, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and others. The total estimated value of these vehicles is EUR 1.7 million," the Customs Criminal Service said in a press release.

The Customs Criminal Service launched a pre-trial investigation on suspicion that companies were illegally transporting vehicles to Russia and Belarus. The vehicles were leaving or were being taken under various pretexts, such as transporting cargo or leaving to load it, it said.

During the investigation, customs officers seized eight trucks with seven semi-trailers of the firms at the Medininkai control post on suspicion of illegal exports.

Last week, on 29 January, customs officers carried out searches at the premises of the companies in Vilnius and Rudamina. Another nine trucks, eight semi-trailers and one minibus were seized. The latter contained 4,000 packs of Belarusian contraband cigarettes.

In total, 18 trucks (and 15 semi-trailers) were seized in Lithuania during the investigation. The total value of these vehicles is estimated at around EUR 1.5 million