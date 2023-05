The company was sued after a shed and barn of the Kačiūniškės manor house which were listed as state protected buildings were demolished without any permits.

“The court has decided to uphold the action and to order the defendants jointly and severally to pay EUR 33,995 and 54 cents in damages. The court has noted upheld the plaintiff’s claim for damages against the private limited liability company Kauno saulėtekis,” Judge Daina Lisaitė told reporters on Tuesday.