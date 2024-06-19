2024.06.19 17:24

Court orders CityBee to pay EUR 103,800 to users for data leak

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Lithuania’s Court of Appeal overturned the lower court’s decision and awarded the association Vartotojų aljansas (Consumer Alliance) EUR 103,800 in non-pecuniary damages against Prime Leasing, provider of car-sharing service CityBee, for leaking personal data.

Each of the 346 users will receive EUR 300, the court said.

Consumer Alliance’s claim was that CityBee failed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of personal data, acting in breach of the General Data Protection Regulation.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania takes effect on the day it was given, but may be appealed in cassation to the Supreme Court of Lithuania within three months from that day.

In February 2021, cyber criminals stole personal data of more than 100,000 CityBee users and published them online.

