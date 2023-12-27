Consumer confidence indicator up by 2 pct points in December

Compared to November, the population provided a slightly better assessment of the changes in the household’s financial situation in the upcoming 12 months. However, the population evaluated slightly worse the changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months.

Moreover, against November, the population’s expectations for the changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months were much more optimistic.

In December, against November, the proportion of the population expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation increased by 6 percentage points, and deterioration – decreased by 4 percentage points.