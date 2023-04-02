In March 2023, compared to February, the economic sentiment indicator, i.e. confidence of economic actors – producers, consumers and investo...
2023 m. balandžio 02 d. 07:00
Consumer confidence grows for sixth month in a row
PHOTO:
In March 2023, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 1 and, against February, increased by 2 percentage points. After a record low consumer confidence indicator recorded in September 2022, the consumer confidence has been growing for the sixth month in a row, the State Data Agency reports.
Top articles