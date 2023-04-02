2023 m. balandžio 02 d. 07:00

Consumer confidence grows for sixth month in a row

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas
In March 2023, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 1 and, against February, increased by 2 percentage points. After a record low consumer confidence indicator recorded in September 2022, the consumer confidence has been growing for the sixth month in a row, the State Data Agency reports.

The increase in consumer confidence indicator in March, against February, was determined by the changes in all of its components.
In March, population opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months was slightly better than in February: the share of those indicating improvement in the household’s financial situation stood at 20%, the share of those stating that it deteriorated accounted for 34% (in February, 18 and 37% respectively).

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles