Construction of new departure terminal completed at Vilnius Airport

 
Vilnius Airport presented its newly constructed departure terminal on Monday. The company Lithuanian Airports announced that the new terminal would start operating on 4 February 2025, until then, new technologies would be installed and tested in the building.

Once the new departure terminal is opened, Vilnius Airport will be able to handle twice as many passengers per hour – 2,400 instead of 1,200.

The new departure terminal has a passenger check-in area with self-service on the first floor. People will be able to self-check-in for a flight and check-in their luggage. The building also has general public spaces, cafés and other commercial areas, as well as airline offices.

Construction company Eika broke ground of the new departure terminal in July 2023.

