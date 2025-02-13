Completion of Rail Baltica may be delayed until 2033 unless risks are managed – CEO

Arenijus Jackus told a sitting of the Seimas Committee on Economics on Wednesday that he could not specify yet a rise in the project’s cost if the scheduled completion date were to be postponed.

"Our target is to complete the project by 2030. At the moment, we have identified a whole series of risks, some of which have manifested themselves and may delay implementation until 2032-2033. (...) We are currently working on a plan to see how much things would cost if we finished in 2033," the CEO told MPs.

The company expects to manage the risks if certain decisions are taken, he added.