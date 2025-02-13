Completion of Rail Baltica may be delayed until 2033 unless risks are managed – CEO

Arenijus Jackus told a sitting of the Seimas Committee on Economics on Wednesday that he could not specify yet a rise in the project’s cost if the scheduled completion date were to be postponed.
"Our target is to complete the project by 2030. At the moment, we have identified a whole series of risks, some of which have manifested themselves and may delay implementation until 2032-2033. (...) We are currently working on a plan to see how much things would cost if we finished in 2033," the CEO told MPs.
The company expects to manage the risks if certain decisions are taken, he added.
Jackus also said funding needs to be secured for the works planned for 2027, as it will not be possible to submit new applications to the European Commission before 2028.
Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, part of Lithuanian Railways, said the Rail Baltica line between Kaunas and the Polish border could start operating in 2028 and could be used if the capacity of the existing line is increased.
He also drew attention to the risks arising from labour shortages, particularly in design work. Rail Baltica promoters are forced to look for staff on the foreign markets, which takes time.
Rail Baltica is the Baltic States’ largest high-speed infrastructure project in history, aiming to establish a modern and sustainable rail link that connects Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with the European rail network. It is also a part of the trans-European transport corridor.
The strategic project will result in an electrified dual European-gauge railway connecting Warsaw, Kaunas, Vilnius, Panevėžys, Riga, Pärnu and Tallinn, with a design speed of 249 km per hour. The total length of Rail Baltica in the Baltic States is 870 km, Lithuania – 392 km, Latvia – 265 km, Estonia – 213 km.
The first phase of the Rail Baltica project had been previously planned to be completed in 2025 before it was postponed to 2030. The railway link is scheduled to become operational in 2031.