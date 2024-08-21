2024.08.21 14:20

Commerzbank to open Representative Office in Lithuania

 
Commerzbank is planning to open a new Representative Office in Lithuania, based in Vilnius, in December this year. As part of its international growth strategy, the bank recognises the great importance of the Baltic region, Commerzbank said in a press release.

"Germany is one of the most significant trade partners of the Baltic countries. This step will strengthen Commerzbank’s presence in this fast-growing region of Europe. By doing so, we also promote the diverse economic relations between the Baltic States and Germany," explains Michael Kotzbauer, member of Commerzbank’s board responsible for Corporate Clients. "Through the Representative Office in Lithuania, our clients will benefit from Commerzbank’s local expertise and its strong network on the ground."

The new Representative Office in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, will serve as the hub for the three Baltic States Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Specifically, Commerzbank will focus on trade and project finance in the region. Additionally, the deepening of the cooperation with the public sector and local financial services industry is a key priority.

