Commerzbank to open Representative Office in Lithuania

"Germany is one of the most significant trade partners of the Baltic countries. This step will strengthen Commerzbank’s presence in this fast-growing region of Europe. By doing so, we also promote the diverse economic relations between the Baltic States and Germany," explains Michael Kotzbauer, member of Commerzbank’s board responsible for Corporate Clients. "Through the Representative Office in Lithuania, our clients will benefit from Commerzbank’s local expertise and its strong network on the ground."