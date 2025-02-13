Colder weather caused greater gas flows transmitted in Lithuania

The persistent cold weather led to increased demand for gas for heat production in thermal power plants and for electricity generation, which is used for heating with heat pumps. In addition, the share of electricity produced from gas in the system has increased as well.

"It is natural that in winter, and when the weather temperature drops, the demand for gas increases. We are always prepared for this time. For this reason, we operate in a stable manner and ensure reliable and safe gas supply to consumers and customers. Around 80% of the gas entering the transmission network come from Klaipeda LNG terminal, while the other part comes to Lithuania via an interconnection with Latvia from an underground gas storage facility and via the GIPL interconnection with Poland," comments Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.