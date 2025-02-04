Cheapest grocery basket up by 3.1% in price in January

The Maxima supermarket chain and Barbora, Maxima’s online grocery store, continued to offer the lowest basket prices. Maxima raised its basket price by EUR 1.18 over the month while Barbora raised the price by EUR 0.06. Lidl remained third after raising its basket price by EUR 0.89 if compared to the December data.

Next comes Rimi with its basket price down by EUR 0.37 in price and e-Rimi which raised its basket price by EUR 1.97.

Norfa dropped to the sixth place from the fourth one, with a EUR 5.09 EUR hike in its basket price.

The Iki supermarket chain ranked seventh (a EUR 3.52 rise in the price), and LastMile (IKI online shop) closed the ranking with a EUR 4.71 increase in the price.