Cheapest grocery basket up by 3.1% in price in January

The Maxima supermarket chain and Barbora, Maxima’s online grocery store, continued to offer the lowest basket prices. Maxima raised its basket price by EUR 1.18 over the month while Barbora raised the price by EUR 0.06. Lidl remained third after raising its basket price by EUR 0.89 if compared to the December data.
Next comes Rimi with its basket price down by EUR 0.37 in price and e-Rimi which raised its basket price by EUR 1.97.
Norfa dropped to the sixth place from the fourth one, with a EUR 5.09 EUR hike in its basket price.
The Iki supermarket chain ranked seventh (a EUR 3.52 rise in the price), and LastMile (IKI online shop) closed the ranking with a EUR 4.71 increase in the price.
The difference between the cheapest grocery basket (Maxima) and the most expensive basket (LastMile) is EUR 20.80 or 34.1%, Pricer.lt said.
Out of the 52 items monitored by Pricer.lt, 15 rose and three decreased significantly (10% and more) in price.
The biggest increases in price were recorded for Karūna dark chocolate, cheapest apples, cheapest yoghurt, cheapest rice, cheapest roasted ground coffee, cheapest butter, cheapest black loose-leaf tea, cheapest frozen sea pike fillet, cheapest herring fillet Zigmas, bananas, cheapest dark chocolate, Jacobs Kronung ground coffee, cheapest curd, cheapest vodka and Dvaras sweet cream butter.
Three items – cheapest oat flakes and Samsonas Daktariška sausage and cheapest tomato juice – went cheaper by over 10%.
Pricer.lt recorded the prices shown in the said supermarkets and their online shops on 27 January.