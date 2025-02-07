CEO of Via Lietuva sacked – media

Marius Švaikauskas was informed about the decision of the company’s board of directors on Friday. Sources told LRT.lt that the lack of political trust was cited as the reason behind the move.
Švaikauskas denied any comment to the news website.
"I have just heard it. I am sorry, there will be no comment now," the former head of Via Lietuva told LRT.lt.
Švaikauskas was offered to end the employment contract by mutual agreement right before the board’s sitting at 1 p.m. on Friday but he rejected the offer, saying that he had not heard any arguments or comments on why he should leave his job, a source told the news website.