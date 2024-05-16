CEO of Trajektorija – Pigu.lt Marketplace has proved its worth

The most popular goods
"Our most popular products currently sold on the Pigu.lt e-shop are an electric kettle and a radio receiver. Although we mainly sell small household appliances, the most popular products in our assortment include large household appliances, televisions and radios," says Kęstutis Kalvaitis, the CEO of Trajektorija.
According to him, today the company is counted among the last sellers of corded telephones left on the market. "We started selling VEF corded telephones in 1993, and we have been offering landline telephones to customers ever since," K. Kalvaitis recalls.
Today sells more
In the beginning, Trajektorija was selling through various channels, with wholesale as the core of the business.
"We have also been supplying the e-shop Pigu.lt since its inception, and the range of products was quite large. When the e-shop was transformed into an e-commerce platform – Marketplace, we started selling there too. The move has paid off – today we sell more than as a wholesaler," says K. Kalvaitis.
Trajektorija started on the Marketplace with a few hundred products, and today the company counts over 26,000 different products in its online range.
Expanded abroad with Pigu.lt Marketplace
When the opportunity arose, the retailer expanded its sales activities via Pigu.lt Marketplace to other Baltic countries and later to Finland.
"Today, our biggest sales are in Lithuania, followed by Latvia, Estonia and Finland. Although Finland has the lowest number of orders, it is the country with the highest sales turnover. We notice that the Finns are interested in the same assortment as the Baltic countries, but we sell more expensive, better quality goods on this market," says Kalvaitis.
The retailer also has some advice for those who are taking their first steps into e-commerce or are just starting to trade online.
According to Kalvaitis, the company's practice shows that about 10 percent of the goods sold are returned. And they are returned not because they are of poor quality, but because the customer has changed his mind, disliked something, or something has changed. The law states that goods can be returned within 14 days without any reason.
"If you are going to sell goods from outside your own warehouse, you should plan in advance where you are going to store the returned goods and how you will dispose of them. This can be a problem when a customer refuses an order and it comes from far away for an exclusive order. Many large suppliers refuse to take back the goods or charge a tangible return fee. This makes the product illiquid", shares the experience of the Trajektorija manager.
