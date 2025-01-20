CEO of Telia Lietuva to oversee Lithuanian and Estonian markets for Telia Comp

In her expanded role, Kaminskaitė-Salters will be responsible for Telia’s Baltic markets while continuing to lead Telia Lietuva.

Telia Company has also announced leadership changes in Estonia and Finland. Holger Haljand, currently CEO of Telia Eesti, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Head of Telia Finland, starting 1st of February. He will succeed Heli Partanen, who is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside Telia Company Group.

In the interim, the role of CEO at Telia Eesti will be filled by Andre Visse, currently Chief Technology Officer of Telia Eesti, until the recruitment process for a permanent successor is completed.