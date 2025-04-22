Central bank will pay EUR 130mn income tax to state budget

"Successful activities in 2024 enable us to transfer to the budget a record amount, EUR 130 million," he told journalists on Tuesday,

According to the central bank governor, favourable conditions were created by financial asset management activities, which allowed achieving good investment results, as well as reserves accumulated by the bank that allowed to offset losses.

Earlier in April, parliament approved legislative amendments enabling the central bank to transfer the entire amount exceeding EUR 14 million to the State Defence Fund. According to the central bank, had the law not been amended, it would have transferred no more than EUR 39 million.