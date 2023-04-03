2023 m. balandžio 03 d. 09:41

Central bank publishes its first report on sustainability of foreign reserve assets

 
Lietuvos banko pastatas // G. Česonio nuotr.
The Bank of Lithuania has published its first report on climate-related disclosures of the Bank’s non-monetary policy portfolios. Over the last two years, there has been a clear improvement in climate-related indicators of investment in public sector bonds, which account for the largest share of foreign reserve assets.

In addition, the first interim climate-related targets for equity investments have been set, the central bank says in a press release.

