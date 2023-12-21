Central Bank: instant payments will be available during holidays

However, customers making regular payments should pay attention to the fact that they will not be executed on 24-26 December.

Instant payments to beneficiaries in other financial institutions will be made 24/7 as per usual. They will only be available to banks and EMIs that are ready to provide this service.

During the festive season, transfers between bank or EMI accounts, card payments at physical points of sale and online, payments for e-commerce transactions will be made as usual. Residents will also be able to withdraw money at ATMs, use online banking and smart apps.