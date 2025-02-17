2025.02.17 15:27

Businesses’ trust in supervisory authorities slumps last year – survey

 
Businesses have less and less trust in supervisory authorities in Lithuania, a survey commissioned by the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation finds. Last year, the share of companies holding a positive opinion of the authorities fell to 51% from 82% recorded in 2020.

2024 saw the lowest level of positive assessment of supervisory authorities’ performance in the last ten years, according to the survey. Despite that, there are positive trends: the number of pre-notified inspections is increasing, the use of checklists in planned inspections is rising, and the institutions are providing clearer and more detailed advice to businesses.

However, among those polled, 36% see inspections more of a burden to business than a help. In 2023, this figure was 27%.

The survey shows the trend in the number of inspections carried out by supervisory authorities remains unchanged. In 2024, less than a third (30%) of the respondents said their companies had been inspected.

Large companies (61%) and businesses that have been operating for over 10 years (34%) were more likely to be inspected by supervisors, according to the survey. Businesses operating for less than a year received a share of 25% of the inspections last year, the all-time record number for firms this young.

More than 1,000 companies were polled for the survey from 18 to 29 November 2024, the ministry said.

