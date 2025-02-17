Businesses’ trust in supervisory authorities slumps last year – survey

2024 saw the lowest level of positive assessment of supervisory authorities’ performance in the last ten years, according to the survey. Despite that, there are positive trends: the number of pre-notified inspections is increasing, the use of checklists in planned inspections is rising, and the institutions are providing clearer and more detailed advice to businesses.

However, among those polled, 36% see inspections more of a burden to business than a help. In 2023, this figure was 27%.

The survey shows the trend in the number of inspections carried out by supervisory authorities remains unchanged. In 2024, less than a third (30%) of the respondents said their companies had been inspected.