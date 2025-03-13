Business association leaders propose nationwide property tax and 1% VAT hike

"We hear that the Government is inclined to increase corporate and personal income tax rates, which have the biggest impact on economic growth. In these already hard times, the proposed changes could significantly weaken the country’s competitiveness. In the long term, such a policy would lead to a shrinking gross domestic product, which in turn would lead to a cutback in defence spending," Janulevičius commented.

The tax changes put forward by business organisations are the least damaging to economic growth and have the broadest base, the head of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK), Vidmantas Janulevičius, suggests.

Raising the personal income tax rate for top earners would increase the risk of emigration and have consequences for economic growth, says Board Chairman of Investors’ Forum Rolandas Valiūnas.

"This would result in lower investment, slower labour productivity growth and slower wage growth. Not to mention the extremely poor signal we are sending to the international investment community in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty by talking about raising taxes rather than boosting the competitiveness of the economy," Valiūnas explained.

President of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) Andrius Romanovskis said a corporate tax hike would affect the investment climate similarly.