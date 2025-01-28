2025.01.28 15:58

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Lithuanian poultry farm
PHOTO: Shutterstock

On Tuesday, 28 January, an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in a poultry farm of the company UAB Vilkyčių paukštynas, in Šilutė district, western Lithuania. Public broadcaster LRT reported that 30,000 birds have died.

Mayor of Šilutė district, Vytautas Laurinaitis, told LRT that a meeting of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) would take place. Response measures to the situation will be considered, including possible closure of access roads to the location.

According to the mayor, there are 250,000 egg-laying hens in the farm, 30,000 of which have died.

Šilutė District Municipality stated on its Facebook profile that responsible agencies are taking all the necessary measures to stop the bird flu outbreak.

