Belarusian nuclear plant continues to face safety issues – inspectorate

The said ministry acts in Belarus as nuclear safety regulator.

"Both units of Belarusian NPPs are currently shut down – it was announced that Unit 1 is undergoing scheduled maintenance repairs, but there is a very little information on the reasons for the shutdown of Unit 2. The Belarusian NPP is being operated with intermittent and unreported disturbances, and the safety problems at the plant continue to go unaddressed," says Michail Demčenko, head of VATESI.