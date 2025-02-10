Barriers to using basic payment account service unacceptable – central bank

Payment services have already become an integral part of everyone’s life, it is practically impossible to imagine a commercial activity, an employment relationship or meeting household needs without them. For this reason, information relating to the content of payment services, packages and fees cannot be of a formal nature.

This information must be provided to consumers next to other service packages/plans offered by the credit institution and easily visible, as indicated in the central bank’s letter sent out to credit institutions this week regarding information on and availability of the basic payment account service.

Consumers must be able to easily switch their current payment service package/plan to a basic payment account service package, the central bank said. If the consumer does not yet have any service package/plan, they must be able to choose and order it according to the information provided by the credit institution.

All service packages/plans offered by the credit institution should be published together so that they can be compared. The composition of each package and the rates applied must be clearly detailed and presented in a single document or in such a way that all relevant information can be easily and conveniently found by the consumer.

The basic payment account package laid down in the Republic of Lithuania Law on Payments must be displayed prominently among the other packages and plans offered by the credit institution. The consumer must clearly understand from the information provided if the service offered corresponds to a basic payment account service.