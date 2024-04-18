Banking sector profits total EUR 986mn last year

According to pre-audited data, banks earned a profit of EUR 986 million in 2023 (after solidarity contribution and other taxes), twice as much as in 2022 (EUR 491 million). The large increase in profits is due to the unexpected result of a sharp rise in interest rates in the context of atypical, and particularly high excess liquidity.

A total of 14 banks and branches of foreign banks operated at profit while four banks were loss-making. The latter suffered a combined loss of EUR 9.7 million. These are recently established specialised banks, with their operating costs still higher than their income.

Banks’ assets grew by EUR 6.1 billion (11%) to EUR 61.7 billion over the year.