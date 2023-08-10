2023 August 10 10:29
Bank of Lithuania publishes comparison of interest rates on deposits and loans in Lithuania and in euro area
Elta EN
For the first time, the Bank of Lithuania published a comparison of interest rates on deposits with agreed maturity (term deposits) and loans of Lithuanian and euro area credit institutions (banks, credit unions). It takes into account the key ECB interest rate developments and their impact on interest rates on loans, the Bank of Lithuania reported.
