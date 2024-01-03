Baltics, Finland, Poland and Germany agree pre-feasibility study on green hydrogen corridor

AFRY Management Consulting, winner of the tender, will analyse the conditions for the development of cross-border hydrogen infrastructure from Finland, through the Baltic countries and Poland to Germany, as well as green hydrogen trends in the region. The study, which will provide a comprehensive, fact-based framework to allow the optimal decisions to be made, is set to be completed in six months, by mid-2024.

The goal of the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor project is to create the connection between green energy production regions in Northern Europe with the main consumption centres in Central Europe. This project is scheduled to be implemented by 2030.