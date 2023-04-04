2023 m. balandžio 04 d. 10:05

Avia Solutions Group doubles revenue in 2022

 
PHOTO: Organizacijos nuotr.
Avia Solutions Group, the largest global ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider, reports that their financial results for 2022 have doubled: revenue increased to EUR 1.9 billion, EBITDA at EUR 288 million, and adjusted profit totalling EUR 85 million.

“Our group’s financial results for last year were predominantly determined by the fact that we were one of the first in the market to begin actively expanding our passenger aircraft fleet. We can see that this strategy paid off and allowed us to strengthen our leading positions in the market. Throughout the year, we added 78 aircraft to the group’s fleet,” says Jonas Janukėnas, CEO of Avia Solutions Group.

