China cannot mediate peace in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Beijing’s position would deprive Kyiv of sovereignty, Lithuanian Foreign Minis...
2023 m. balandžio 04 d. 10:05
Avia Solutions Group doubles revenue in 2022
PHOTO:
Avia Solutions Group, the largest global ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider, reports that their financial results for 2022 have doubled: revenue increased to EUR 1.9 billion, EBITDA at EUR 288 million, and adjusted profit totalling EUR 85 million.
Top articles