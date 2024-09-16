Avia Solutions Group chairman predicts sustained high aircraft leasing rates to drive 2024 profits

Lease rates have risen around 20-22 % from pre-COVID 19 levels as airlines have taken fewer deliveries of new aircraft and increasingly extend leases on their fleets, Ziemelis said in an interview.

Production delays by aircraft manufacturers have boosted carriers’ demand for leased planes to meet a spike in travel demand. The need to service older planes and for additional pilots and crew members has also benefited Avia, which provides aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI).