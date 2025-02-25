2025.02.25 15:48

Average wage in Lithuania up by 10% in 2024

 
In Lithuania, the average wage increased by 10.3% or EUR 132 in 2024 compared with 2023. As a result, the average net monthly wage reached EUR 1,407, shows the latest data of the State Social Insurance Fund Board (Sodra).

In Q2 2024, compared with Q2 2023, the average gross monthly wage in Lithuania rose by 11.2% or EUR 231 to EUR 2,291.

Wage growth last year was influenced by the raise of the minimum monthly salary by around 10%, says Kristina Zitikytė, adviser at the Statistics, Analysis and Forecast Department of Sodra.

According to Sodra, at the end of 2024, wages increased for 64% of workers, while they decreased for 14% of workers, whereas the annual inflation in December 2024 was 2.1%.

Wage growth was the fastest among the workers aged 51-60 and 25-30, standing at 12.4% and 8.1% respectively.

According to Sodra, this was the case because labour income increased the most in education (20.7%) and healthcare (14%) sectors, where there are relatively more older employees.

Wages in the largest economic sectors – retail and wholesale trade, industry and construction – increased by 10% on average, while in the transport sector they rose by 18%.

