Average wage in Lithuania up by 10% in 2024

In Q2 2024, compared with Q2 2023, the average gross monthly wage in Lithuania rose by 11.2% or EUR 231 to EUR 2,291.

Wage growth last year was influenced by the raise of the minimum monthly salary by around 10%, says Kristina Zitikytė, adviser at the Statistics, Analysis and Forecast Department of Sodra.

According to Sodra, at the end of 2024, wages increased for 64% of workers, while they decreased for 14% of workers, whereas the annual inflation in December 2024 was 2.1%.

Wage growth was the fastest among the workers aged 51-60 and 25-30, standing at 12.4% and 8.1% respectively.