Average annual inflation at 7.3% in January

In January 2024, according to the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, average annual inflation in Lithuania stood at 7.3 percent, average annual inflation calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI) – at 7.6 percent, reports the State Data Agency.

Annual inflation (January 2024, against January 2023) stood at 1.1 percent, the CPI-based one – 0.7 percent. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP was mainly influenced by an increase in prices for pharmaceutical products, services of restaurants, cafés and the like, meat and meat products, cars, tobacco, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, canteens, as well as by a decrease in prices for electricity, heat energy, fuels and lubricants, solid fuels.

Change in prices for consumer goods and services in January 2024, compared to December 2023, stood at 0.1 percent, the CPI-based one – at 0.3 percent.

