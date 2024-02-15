Average annual inflation at 7.3% in January

Annual inflation (January 2024, against January 2023) stood at 1.1 percent, the CPI-based one – 0.7 percent. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP was mainly influenced by an increase in prices for pharmaceutical products, services of restaurants, cafés and the like, meat and meat products, cars, tobacco, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, canteens, as well as by a decrease in prices for electricity, heat energy, fuels and lubricants, solid fuels.