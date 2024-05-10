2024.05.10 10:33

Average annual inflation at 3.8% in April

 
In April 2024, according to the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, average annual inflation in Lithuania stood at 3.8 percent, average annual inflation calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI) – at 3.7 percent, reports the State Data Agency.

Annual inflation (April 2024, against April 2023) stood at 0.4 percent, the CPI-based one – 0.1 percent. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP was mainly influenced by an increase in prices recorded for pharmaceutical products, services of restaurants, cafés and the like, tobacco, cars, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, fuels and lubricants, as well as by a decrease in prices observed for electricity, solid fuels, gas, heat energy.

Change in prices for consumer goods and services in April 2024, compared to March 2024, stood at 0.3 percent, the CPI-based one – at 0.1 percent.

