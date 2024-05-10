Average annual inflation at 3.8% in April

Annual inflation (April 2024, against April 2023) stood at 0.4 percent, the CPI-based one – 0.1 percent. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP was mainly influenced by an increase in prices recorded for pharmaceutical products, services of restaurants, cafés and the like, tobacco, cars, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, fuels and lubricants, as well as by a decrease in prices observed for electricity, solid fuels, gas, heat energy.