Average annual inflation at 0.9% in October – estimate

The average annual inflation rate calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI) was at 0.7%.
Annual inflation (October 2024, against October 2023) stood at 0.1%, the CPI-based one – 0.3%.
Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP was mainly influenced by an increase in prices recorded for services of restaurants, cafés and the like, pharmaceutical products, tobacco, package holidays, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, other financial services n.e.c., as well as by a decrease in prices observed for fuels and lubricants, electricity, gas, solid fuels, other appliances, articles and products for personal care.
Change in prices for consumer goods and services in October 2024, compared to September 2024, the same as the CPI-based one, stood at 0.1%, the agency said on Tuesday.