Annual inflation at 0.7% in August

Over the month, prices for consumer goods decreased by 0.6 percent, those for consumer services – 0.1 percent.
Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 0.4 percent, while market prices decreased by 0.5 percent.
In August 2024, against July, prices for transport goods and services decreased by 0.8 percent. The change was determined by price drop recorded for diesel fuel (3.8 percent), passenger transport by air (3.4 percent), petrol (2.7 percent). Liquefied gas for cars went up in price by 6.2 percent, parking and private vehicle rental services – 4 percent.
Due to seasonal discounts, prices for clothing and footwear decreased by 2.4 percent. Footwear went down in price by 4, clothing – 1.8 percent.
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages went down in price by 0.5 percent. The largest price drop was recorded for sugar, pasta with meat, confectionery, prepared food, fresh and chilled seafood, whole price growth was observed for coffee, soft drinks, chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations, fermented cheese, baby food. Price change was also recorded for some fresh vegetables and fruit: the largest price drop was recorded for potatoes, tomatoes, sweet pepper, white cabbage, onions, while price growth – mangoes, Chinese cabbage, avocados, mandarins, kiwi fruit.
Change in prices of health care goods and services (prices increased by 0.2 percent) was determined by price growth recorded for pharmaceuticals (0.6 percent). Other therapeutic appliances and equipment went down in price by 7 percent, sanatorium services – 1.5 percent.
In August 2024, annual (August 2024, against August 2023) inflation stood at 0.7 percent. The annual inflation was mainly influenced by an increase in prices of catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, medical services, package holidays, dentist services, as well as by a decrease in prices recorded for solid fuel, fuels and lubricants, electricity, gas, passenger transport by air.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods decreased by 1.4 percent, those for consumer services increased by 5.6 percent.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities remained unchanged, while market prices increased by 0.8 percent.