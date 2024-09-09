Annual inflation at 0.7% in August

In August 2024, annual (August 2024, against August 2023) inflation stood at 0.7 percent. The annual inflation was mainly influenced by an increase in prices of catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, medical services, package holidays, dentist services, as well as by a decrease in prices recorded for solid fuel, fuels and lubricants, electricity, gas, passenger transport by air.