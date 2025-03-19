2025.03.19 16:05

Americans in contact with Lithuanian egg producers – media

 
The United States embassy in Poland has turned to Lithuania for help with the US egg shortage caused by outbreaks of bird flu, Verslo žinios reported on Wednesday.

"We have received such a request from the American embassy in Warsaw. A meeting with Lithuanian business leaders was organised. We have provided the information asked by the US to their representatives, but we have not received any reply yet," Gytis Kauzonas, head of the Lithuanian Poultry Association, told the business news website.

CEO of Lit Egg Dmitrijus Bušnevas also confirmed the meeting with the Americans took place.

"So far, we have only had one introductory conversation. We have just been talking about who wants what, that is all. We still have our homework to do, and so does the other party," he said

The Ministry of Agriculture is yet to present its position on the matter, according to the CEO.

