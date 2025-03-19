Americans in contact with Lithuanian egg producers – media

"We have received such a request from the American embassy in Warsaw. A meeting with Lithuanian business leaders was organised. We have provided the information asked by the US to their representatives, but we have not received any reply yet," Gytis Kauzonas, head of the Lithuanian Poultry Association, told the business news website.

CEO of Lit Egg Dmitrijus Bušnevas also confirmed the meeting with the Americans took place.

"So far, we have only had one introductory conversation. We have just been talking about who wants what, that is all. We still have our homework to do, and so does the other party," he said