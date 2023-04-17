The State Data Agency has reported that industrial production in Lithuania totalled EUR 9 billion in January-March 2023, down by 11.9% year-...
2023 m. balandžio 17 d. 10:47
Amber Grid launches int’l tender for hydrogen corridor pre-feasibility study
PHOTO:
Amber Grid, on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor project partners has launched an international tender for a pre-feasibility study. This is another important step in the development of Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between transmission system operators of six European Union countries on the implementation of a cross-border project, the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor, last December, the company reports.
Top articles