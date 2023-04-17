2023 m. balandžio 17 d. 10:47

Amber Grid launches int’l tender for hydrogen corridor pre-feasibility study

 
Amber Grid, on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor project partners has launched an international tender for a pre-feasibility study. This is another important step in the development of Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between transmission system operators of six European Union countries on the implementation of a cross-border project, the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor, last December, the company reports.

The European gas transmission system operators Gasgrid Finland (Finand), Elering (Estonia), Conexus Baltic Grid (Latvia), Amber Grid (Lithuania), GAZ-SYSTEM (Poland) and ONTRAS (Germany) are developing a hydrogen supply infrastructure from Finland through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to Germany – the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor.

