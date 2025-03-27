Amber Grid closes section of gas pipeline while search continues for equipment at military training ground

"We took immediate safety measures by closing the section of the pipeline where the search work is being carried out. Gas consumers are not affected. Although there is no gas in the work area, there is enough gas outside the search area," said Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

The gas in the pipeline should last at least two months. In case of higher gas demand, Amber Grid would take measures to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to customers. Gas from this pipeline is supplied to the gas distribution stations in Švenčionėliai and Visaginas. The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant does not currently consume gas. Amber Grid’s relevant customers and ESO have been informed about the situation.