2025.03.27 16:04

Amber Grid closes section of gas pipeline while search continues for equipment at military training ground

 
Elta EN
Amber Grid closes section of gas pipeline while search continues for equipment at military training ground
Amber Grid closes section of gas pipeline while search continues for equipment at military training ground
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

On 26 March, after the Amber Grid System Control Centre received information about the search for military equipment in the Pabradė district, the 22 km long section of the Pabradė-Visaginas gas pipeline was shut down at 13:32 p.m. Amber Grid specialists depressurised the pipeline and reduced its pressure to the minimum level, the company said in a statement.

"We took immediate safety measures by closing the section of the pipeline where the search work is being carried out. Gas consumers are not affected. Although there is no gas in the work area, there is enough gas outside the search area," said Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

The gas in the pipeline should last at least two months. In case of higher gas demand, Amber Grid would take measures to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to customers. Gas from this pipeline is supplied to the gas distribution stations in Švenčionėliai and Visaginas. The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant does not currently consume gas. Amber Grid’s relevant customers and ESO have been informed about the situation.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions