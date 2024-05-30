Alcohol consumption down by 0.2 litre last year

In 2023, the country’s retail trade and catering enterprises sold 3.1 million dekalitres of spirits (vodka, whisky, brandy, etc.), which is by 25.5 thousand dekalitres (0.8%) less than in 2022, and 4.2 million dekalitres of wine and fermented beverages, which is by 181.5 thousand dekalitres (4.2%) less than in 2022. Just as every year, the bulk of sales fell within beer – 20.8 million dekalitres, or by 1,178.8 thousand dekalitres (6%) more than in 2022.