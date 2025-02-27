airBaltic to increase number of flights from Vilnius to Amsterdam

At the same time, flights between Tallinn and Amsterdam will be increased to two per day as well, while there will be three daily flights between Riga and Amsterdam.

"As the leading airline in the Baltic States, we are committed to providing the best global connectivity from the region to destinations worldwide. Amsterdam is one of the most popular destinations in our network, and by closely monitoring market trends and passenger demand, we recognize that increasing flight frequency is a strategically important step for the Baltic region. This expansion will also provide customers with greater connectivity options and attract more tourists from around the world," comments Martin Gauss president and CEO of airBaltic.