airBaltic saw 14% rise in passenger numbers in January

As reported, at the end of January, the Transport Ministry, airBaltic, and Lufthansa Group signed an agreement, according to which Lufthansa Group will invest EUR 14 million in airBaltic for a minority stake, and Supervisory Board seat.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, predicts that passenger numbers will continue to grow thanks to airBaltic’s extensive route network in Europe and beyond, as well as the upcoming introduction of free Starlink internet on airBaltic flights.

The airline notes that in January 2025 airBaltic achieved 75.4 percent seat load factor, which is 3.6 percentage points more than in January last year.

The number of flights operated by the airline increased by 8 percent to 3,420 this January.

In return for its investment, Lufthansa Group will receive a convertible share granting a 10 percent stake, which will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 14 million and converted into ordinary shares upon a potential IPO of airBaltic.

After IPO, the size of Lufthansa Group’s stake will be determined by market pricing of the potential IPO, with Lufthansa Group’s holding amounting to no less than 5 percent of airBaltic.

LETA also reported, airBaltic carried 5.2 million passengers in 2024, which is an increase of 13 percent against a year before, while the number of the airline’s flights rose 7 percent year-on-year to 47,000.