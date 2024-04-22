airBaltic introduces additional pop-up flights for summer

The new pop-up flights will include a domestic service between airBaltic’s home base in Riga, Latvia and the coastal city of Liepaja. Furthermore, the airline will operate pop-up flights from Tallinn, Estonia to Palma de Mallorca, Spain at the end of summer.

Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic: “Pop-up flights represent a new and innovative concept for airBaltic, designed to offer seamless, temporary travel options directly tied to consumer demand and special events. These flights enable us to provide more flexibility, which greatly benefits our customers, especially during peak travel times to high-demand destinations.”