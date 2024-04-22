airBaltic introduces additional pop-up flights for summer

The new pop-up flights will include a domestic service between airBaltic’s home base in Riga, Latvia and the coastal city of Liepaja. Furthermore, the airline will operate pop-up flights from Tallinn, Estonia to Palma de Mallorca, Spain at the end of summer.
Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic: “Pop-up flights represent a new and innovative concept for airBaltic, designed to offer seamless, temporary travel options directly tied to consumer demand and special events. These flights enable us to provide more flexibility, which greatly benefits our customers, especially during peak travel times to high-demand destinations.”
Riga-Liepaja flights are scheduled from 11 July to 22 July, and from 1 August to 5 August, operating twice a week. One-way ticket prices for Economy Classic and Business have been set at EUR 39 and EUR 99, respectively. There will be only one upsell level applicable for economy class. Flights from Tallinn to Palma de Mallorca will be operated once a week, on Mondays. One-way ticket prices will start at EUR 99.
As it has been mentioned before, airBaltic will also operate pop-up flights from Riga to Ostrava, Czech Republic during the period of the Latvian men’s national hockey team's games in the IIHF 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Flights are scheduled for 11, 13, 17, 20, and 22 May.
The flights will be operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft – one of the most efficient commercial aircraft in the skies. The A220-300 offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories, and delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency, and convenience for both passengers and the staff.