airBaltic executive board members voluntarily reduce their salaries 40%

This decision demonstrates the executive board’s alignment to shareholder interests, with the company focused on minimising costs as it works towards delivering a successful IPO, said the airline.
The IPO remains a key strategic priority for airBaltic, reinforcing the company’s financial resilience and enabling further expansion. The voluntary salary reduction will be aligned to compensation upon the IPO and reflects the executive board’s strong belief in airBaltic’s value proposition.
airBaltic supervisory board chairman Andrejs Martinovs commented: "This decision by the executive board is a clear demonstration of their confidence in the airline’s future and their unwavering commitment to delivering a successful IPO. Their leadership and dedication are crucial as we move forward with this important milestone for airBaltic. The supervisory board fully supports this initiative and remains committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition to becoming a publicly traded company."
airBaltic aims to strengthen its position as the Baltic region’s leading airline and one of Europe’s fastest-growing carriers, building on its strong track record. The company is closely monitoring capital markets and global aviation sector developments to ensure the IPO is launched at the optimal time to create the most value.
As reported, Martinovs, Chairman of the Board of INVL Asset Management, has been appointed chairman of the interim supervisory board of airBaltic, while Lars Mydland Lars, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Swedish airport operator Swedavia, has been appointed member of airBaltic interim supervisory board. Danish businessman Lars Thuesen, a minority shareholder, also remains a member of the supervisory board of airBaltic.
The shareholders’ meeting of the Latvian national airline airBaltic on Tuesday also approved the reduction of the share capital of airBaltic by EUR 571.293 million - from EUR 596.473 million to EUR 25.179 million.
At the end of January, the Transport Ministry, airBaltic, and Lufthansa Group signed an agreement, according to which Lufthansa Group will invest EUR 14 million in airBaltic for a minority stake, and Supervisory Board seat.
In return for its investment, Lufthansa Group will receive a convertible share granting a 10 percent stake, which will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 14 million and converted into ordinary shares upon a potential IPO of airBaltic.
After IPO, the size of Lufthansa Group’s stake will be determined by market pricing of the potential IPO, with Lufthansa Group’s holding amounting to no less than 5 percent of airBaltic.
LETA also reported, airBaltic carried 5.2 million passengers in 2024, which is an increase of 13 percent against a year before, while the number of the airline’s flights rose 7 percent year-on-year to 47,000.
In 2023 airBaltic’s audited turnover was EUR 664.289 million, up 33.2 percent on 2022, and the company made a profit of EUR 33.852 million, compared to a loss the year before.
The Latvian state owns 97.97 percent of airBaltic’s shares, while the financial investor, Danish businessman Lars Thuesen’s Aircraft Leasing 1, owns 2.03 percent.